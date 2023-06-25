Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .320 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.
- McKinney enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 15 games this season (93.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (26.7%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games so far this season.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.344
|AVG
|.278
|.364
|OBP
|.316
|.844
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
