Emma Navarro, after a good performance in Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (being eliminated in the semifinals against Katerina Siniakova), will start action in Wimbledon against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 128. Navarro's odds are +30000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Navarro at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Navarro's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Navarro will play Alexandrova.

Navarro has current moneyline odds of +260 to win her next contest against Alexandrova.

Emma Navarro Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Navarro Stats

Navarro is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, at the hands of No. 52-ranked Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6.

Navarro is 9-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Navarro has gone 3-1.

Navarro has played 20.4 games per match in her 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On grass, Navarro has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 17.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

Navarro has won 38% of her return games and 62.5% of her service games over the past year.

On grass over the past year, Navarro has been victorious in 74.3% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.

