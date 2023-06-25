Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Torres has had a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|31
|.235
|AVG
|.260
|.328
|OBP
|.317
|.418
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|26/21
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
