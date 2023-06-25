On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Torres has had a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.0% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 31 .235 AVG .260 .328 OBP .317 .418 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 26/21 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings