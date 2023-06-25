On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Torres has had a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).
  • He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.0% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 31
.235 AVG .260
.328 OBP .317
.418 SLG .417
12 XBH 11
8 HR 4
20 RBI 10
26/21 K/BB 16/11
5 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.