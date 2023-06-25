Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 42 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .214 AVG .220 .247 OBP .270 .329 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings