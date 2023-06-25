On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.9 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (10th, 18.4) -- square off when the New York Liberty (8-3) host the Washington Mystics (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mystics have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Mystics games have hit the over just once this year.

