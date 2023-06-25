Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.9 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (10th, 18.4) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (8-3) host the Washington Mystics (8-4) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics

New York records 87.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 72.5 Washington allows.

This season, New York has a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 39.9% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

The Liberty are 8-1 when they shoot higher than 39.9% from the field.

New York is making 38% of its three-point shots this season, 9.5% higher than the 28.5% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 8-1 when they shoot better than 28.5% from distance.

New York and Washington rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 2.2 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries