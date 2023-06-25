The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Marcus Semien -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Yankees are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 28-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

New York has a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 77 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-42-3).

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-19 18-16 20-7 22-28 36-30 6-5

