Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .191.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .159 AVG .234 .221 OBP .294 .317 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings