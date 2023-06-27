Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has two doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks while batting .255.

Bader has picked up a hit in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (25.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this season (41.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 10 .216 AVG .333 .253 OBP .333 .392 SLG .639 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 10/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings