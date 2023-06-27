Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .259 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.0%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.0%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.219
|AVG
|.220
|.250
|OBP
|.270
|.329
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.08).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.21 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
