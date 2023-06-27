The New York Liberty (9-3) visit the Connecticut Sun (12-3) one game after Sabrina Ionescu put up 31 points in the Liberty's 89-88 victory over the Mystics. This matchup airs on NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York puts up 10.4 more points per game (87.9) than Connecticut gives up (77.5).

This season, New York has a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.0% of shots Connecticut's opponents have knocked down.

The Liberty have an 8-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.0% from the field.

New York's 37.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut have shot from deep (28.3%).

The Liberty are 9-1 when they shoot better than 28.3% from distance.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 1.7 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries