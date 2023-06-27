As we approach Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Twins (Joe Ryan) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for June 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the bump as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Tyler Wells (6-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

CIN: Abbott BAL: Wells
4 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (86.2 IP)
1.14 ERA 3.22
8.4 K/9 9.1

Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (6-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.

SD: Darvish PIT: Hill
14 (80 IP) Games/IP 15 (83 IP)
4.84 ERA 4.45
9.6 K/9 8.2

Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (2-0) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-3) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

SF: Walker TOR: Gausman
15 (19 IP) Games/IP 16 (98.2 IP)
1.89 ERA 3.10
9.5 K/9 11.6

Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to David Peterson (0-0) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

MIL: Teherán NYM: Peterson
6 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP)
1.53 ERA -
5.9 K/9 -

Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-6) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Garrett Whitlock (4-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.

MIA: Alcantara BOS: Whitlock
15 (95.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (46 IP)
5.17 ERA 4.50
7.3 K/9 7.6

Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (8-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Elder (5-1) when the teams meet Tuesday.

MIN: Ryan ATL: Elder
15 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (90 IP)
2.98 ERA 2.40
9.6 K/9 7.5

Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Jordan Montgomery (4-7) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

HOU: Valdez STL: Montgomery
15 (99 IP) Games/IP 15 (85.1 IP)
2.27 ERA 3.69
9.5 K/9 8.3

Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (7-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

DET: Manning TEX: Pérez
2 (11.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (84.1 IP)
4.63 ERA 4.38
5.4 K/9 6.0

Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Suarez CHC: Taillon
8 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (53.2 IP)
3.50 ERA 6.54
8.7 K/9 7.5

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (0-0) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (4-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

CLE: Williams KC: Singer
1 (5.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (76.2 IP)
6.35 ERA 6.34
6.4 K/9 7.9

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

LAD: Kershaw COL: Seabold
15 (89.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (56.2 IP)
2.72 ERA 5.88
10.4 K/9 6.8

White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-6) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CHW: Kopech LAA: Ohtani
15 (82 IP) Games/IP 15 (89 IP)
4.06 ERA 3.24
10.3 K/9 11.8

Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.

TB: Bradley ARI: Gallen
10 (49 IP) Games/IP 16 (98.1 IP)
3.86 ERA 2.84
13.0 K/9 9.5

Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

NYY: Brito OAK: Blackburn
11 (46 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.2 IP)
5.09 ERA 4.21
6.5 K/9 10.5

Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo (1-1) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

WSH: Irvin SEA: Woo
9 (42 IP) Games/IP 4 (17.2 IP)
4.93 ERA 5.09
7.1 K/9 12.7

