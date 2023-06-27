Breanna Stewart and the Connecticut Sun will clash when the New York Liberty (9-3) square off against the Sun (12-3) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last game, New York earned an 89-88 win against Washington. The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu's 31 points, six assists and three steals and Stewart's 18 points and six rebounds. With DeWanna Bonner (26 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 62.5 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Connecticut won 96-72 against Chicago. DiJonai Carrington also added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to the effort.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-210 to win)

Liberty (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+170 to win)

Sun (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are allowing 79.9 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined offensively, posting 87.9 points per game (second-best).

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by pulling down 37.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fifth in the league (34.4 allowed per contest).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 24 per game (best in WNBA).

With 14.3 turnovers per game, New York is ninth in the WNBA. It forces 12.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.6 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.6% from downtown (best).

New York ranks third-worst in the WNBA with a 35.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it is allowing 7.4 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 season, the Liberty are scoring 1.2 fewer points per home game on average than on the road (87.4 at home, 88.6 on the road), and are conceding 0.9 more points per home game compared to road games (80.3 at home, 79.4 on the road).

In home games, New York averages 2.9 more rebounds per game than on the road (38.7 at home, 35.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 1.3 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 35.2 on the road).

The Liberty average 1.4 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (24.6 at home, 23.2 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit more turnovers at home (14.7 per game) than on the road (13.8). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (12 per game) than on the road (13.8).

This year, the Liberty average 10.1 made three-pointers per game at home and 11.2 on the road (making 37% from distance in home games compared to 38.4% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.4 three-pointers allowed both at home and on the road (conceding 33.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 40.2% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 72.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-3).

The Liberty are 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

New York has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

New York's ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 5-5.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 67.7%.

