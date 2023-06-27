Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (43-35) and the Oakland Athletics (20-60) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 27) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.
The Yankees will give the ball to Jhony Brito (4-3, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 29 (60.4%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 21-8, a 72.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win.
- New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 339 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jack Flaherty
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
