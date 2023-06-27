Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field against Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Yankees rank 28th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

New York has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (339 total runs).

The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.226).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

So far this year, Brito does not have a quality start.

Brito has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery

