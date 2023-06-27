How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field against Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .408.
- The Yankees rank 28th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- New York has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (339 total runs).
- The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.226).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- So far this year, Brito does not have a quality start.
- Brito has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Luis Castillo
|6/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Bryan Woo
|6/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dane Dunning
|6/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jon Gray
|6/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Kaprielian
|6/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
