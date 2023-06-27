The New York Yankees (43-35) and the Oakland Athletics (20-60) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, June 27 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Jhony Brito starting for the Yankees and Paul Blackburn taking the hill for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-140). An 8-run total is set in the contest.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (4-3, 5.09 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 4.21 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 29, or 60.4%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 21-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (72.4% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 58.3% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Yankees were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (25.6%) in those games.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 19-53 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1400 - 3rd

