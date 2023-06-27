Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .246/.322/.419 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He's slashed .270/.353/.433 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has recorded 79 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 39 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .260/.316/.336 on the year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Guardians
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 38 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .242/.343/.467 slash line so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
