DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .227 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2%.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.268
|AVG
|.180
|.326
|OBP
|.240
|.457
|SLG
|.297
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|7
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.032 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
