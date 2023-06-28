Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .081 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .184.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Stanton has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.159
|AVG
|.216
|.221
|OBP
|.273
|.317
|SLG
|.451
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
