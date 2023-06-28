Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .246 with two doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks.

In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Bader has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Bader has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (11 of 32), with two or more RBI eight times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this season (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 11 .216 AVG .300 .253 OBP .300 .392 SLG .575 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 10/3 K/BB 5/0 4 SB 3

