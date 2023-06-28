Isiah Kiner-Falefa is available when the New York Yankees take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .239 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.5%).

In four games this year, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this year (10 of 55), with more than one RBI five times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .232 AVG .247 .267 OBP .284 .354 SLG .364 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 9/3 K/BB 20/4 5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings