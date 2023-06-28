Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (43-36) against the Oakland Athletics (21-60) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on June 28.
The probable pitchers are Domingo German (4-5) for the Yankees and JP Sears (1-5) for the Athletics.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.
- New York has entered 21 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 17-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with 340 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 22
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jack Flaherty
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.