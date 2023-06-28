Domingo German starts for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Athletics are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Yankees (-150). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 8 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 29-20 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has a 17-4 record (winning 81% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 79 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-43-4).

The Yankees have collected a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 18-17 21-7 22-29 37-31 6-5

