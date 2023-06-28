Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on June 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Esteury Ruiz and others in the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Domingo Germán Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Germán Stats
- Domingo German (4-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- In 14 starts this season, German has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Germán Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|3.1
|8
|10
|8
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|2.0
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .249/.324/.421 so far this season.
- Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double and a walk.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI (74 total hits).
- He's slashed .272/.358/.438 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 32 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.
- He's slashed .264/.319/.339 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
