Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Esteury Ruiz and others in the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Germán Stats

Domingo German (4-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 14 starts this season, German has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 22 3.1 8 10 8 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Domingo Germán's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .249/.324/.421 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double and a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI (74 total hits).

He's slashed .272/.358/.438 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 32 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 40 bases.

He's slashed .264/.319/.339 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 21 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 2

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.