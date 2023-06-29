The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has 74 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .431. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (25 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 31 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 32
.320 AVG .203
.400 OBP .300
.523 SLG .317
15 XBH 8
8 HR 3
22 RBI 15
32/17 K/BB 38/11
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
