DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, June 29 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .226 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games.

In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .268 AVG .181 .326 OBP .238 .457 SLG .293 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 8 34/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings