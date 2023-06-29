DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, June 29 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .226 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 31
.268 AVG .181
.326 OBP .238
.457 SLG .293
13 XBH 8
5 HR 2
18 RBI 8
34/9 K/BB 33/9
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Kaprielian (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
