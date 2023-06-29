Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 29 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while batting .246.

Torres has gotten a hit in 53 of 78 games this season (67.9%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.8%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 33 .236 AVG .258 .326 OBP .317 .420 SLG .409 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 27/21 K/BB 18/12 5 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings