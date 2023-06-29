The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and four RBI), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader has three doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks while hitting .252.
  • In 63.6% of his 33 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 12
.216 AVG .311
.253 OBP .311
.392 SLG .578
6 XBH 5
3 HR 3
10 RBI 11
10/3 K/BB 6/0
4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.