On Thursday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 11 games this year (19.6%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 24
.232 AVG .250
.267 OBP .302
.354 SLG .363
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
9 RBI 10
9/3 K/BB 20/6
5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
