Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
The New York Liberty (10-3) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.6 points per game) when they square off against Jackie Young (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-290
|+210
|Tipico
|Aces (-7.5)
|173.5
|-330
|+245
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Liberty have covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6.
- Aces games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Liberty's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
