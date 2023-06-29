The New York Liberty (10-3) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.6 points per game) when they square off against Jackie Young (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -290 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-7.5) 173.5 -330 +245 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Liberty have covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6.
  • Aces games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Liberty's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

