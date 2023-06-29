The Las Vegas Aces (13-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the New York Liberty (10-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Liberty have taken four games in a row.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video and YES

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11.3)

Las Vegas (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 167.5

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

New York has played 12 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the league in points scored (88 per game) and fifth in points allowed (80).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.5 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (34.4 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are ninth in the league in committing them (13.9 per game). They are ninth in forcing them (12.2 per game).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the league in 3-point makes (10.5 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (38%).

In 2023 the Liberty are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

New York attempts 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 33.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 59.8% of its shots, with 66.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.