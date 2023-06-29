The New York Liberty's (10-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Thursday, June 29 game against the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Liberty came out on top in their most recent outing 89-81 against the Sun on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.3 0.6

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is putting up team highs in points (22.6 per game) and rebounds (10.3). And she is delivering 4 assists, making 48.5% of her shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest (eighth in league).

Courtney Vandersloot is the Liberty's top assist person (8.6 per game), and she contributes 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her first in the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, making 38.2% of her shots from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc (seventh in WNBA), with 3.2 treys per contest (second in league).

The Liberty get 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jonquel Jones.

Betnijah Laney is averaging 10.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 46.5% of her shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range (fifth in WNBA), with 1.6 treys per contest.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -6.5 174.5

