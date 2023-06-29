Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Clarke Schmidt, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

New York's .408 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 351 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees rank 28th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.208).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schmidt is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Schmidt will try to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson

