Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (44-36) on Thursday, June 29, when they match up with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (21-61) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 3:37 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +150 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.32 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (2-6, 6.34 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Yankees' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.



Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 30, or 60%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (26.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.



Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

Yankees Futures Odds

