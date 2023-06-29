Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Athletics on June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.