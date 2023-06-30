Top Player Prop Bets for Angels vs. Diamondbacks on June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Angels host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani and others in this game.
Angels vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 43 walks and 66 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .309/.392/.666 slash line on the season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with a double, two triples, six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 27
|3-for-3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 75 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.367/.491 on the year.
- Trout brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 24
|3-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 34 walks and 44 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .291/.371/.517 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
