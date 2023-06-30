After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Matthew Liberatore) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .314 AVG .217 .333 OBP .250 .771 SLG .261 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

