DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 23 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.268
|AVG
|.183
|.326
|OBP
|.250
|.457
|SLG
|.292
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|34/9
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
