The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 23 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .268 AVG .183 .326 OBP .250 .457 SLG .292 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 8 34/9 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings