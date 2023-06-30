Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.232
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.308
|.354
|SLG
|.405
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|21/6
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.