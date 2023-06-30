Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .143 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.
- This season, Donaldson has tallied at least one hit in nine of 24 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (29.2%, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Donaldson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.089
|AVG
|.219
|.163
|OBP
|.250
|.289
|SLG
|.719
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 5.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
