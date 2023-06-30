Anthony Rizzo and Brendan Donovan will hit the field when the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.60) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.210 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Luis Severino (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Severino has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer

