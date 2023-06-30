In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (45-36). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Yankees are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-110). A 9.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 17, or 39.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 19-30 record (winning just 38.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

