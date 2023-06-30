The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) and New York Yankees (45-36) square off on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has put together a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Severino has two quality starts this year.

Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals' Liberatore (1-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60 and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in seven games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In six starts, Liberatore has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has made seven appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.