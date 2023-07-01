The Rocket Mortgage Classic is entering the final round, and Andrew Landry is currently in 30th with a score of -10.

Looking to bet on Andrew Landry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Andrew Landry Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Landry has scored under par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Landry has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Landry's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Landry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 59 -2 283 0 8 0 0 $167,559

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Landry finished 59th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Landry has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

The most recent time Landry played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Landry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,248 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Landry was better than 68% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Landry shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Landry had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Landry's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent tournament, Landry's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Landry finished the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Landry Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Landry's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

