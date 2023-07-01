The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 75 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .430. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 69.3% of his games this season (52 of 75), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 33 .320 AVG .206 .400 OBP .306 .523 SLG .317 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

