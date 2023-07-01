The Army Black Knights' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, six, is pretty low.

Army Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -120 -105 54.5%

Black Knights' 2022 Performance

Army averaged 365.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 87th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 46th, giving up 359.0 yards per contest.

While Army ranked second-worst in FBS in passing offense with 77.0 passing yards per game last season, it was a different situation defensively, as it ranked third-best (160.0 passing yards per game allowed).

Last season Army won only one game away from home and had a 4-2 record at home.

When underdogs the Knights had only one win (1-5). As favorites they went 5-1.

Army's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tyhier Tyler QB 317 YDS (42.9%) / 2 TD / 1 INT

662 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 55.2 RUSH YPG Jemel Jones QB 238 YDS (34.3%) / 1 TD / 1 INT

326 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG Jakobi Buchanan RB 332 YDS / 6 TD / 27.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC Ay'Juan Marshall RB 259 YDS / 1 TD / 21.6 YPG / 10.4 YPC

6 REC / 208 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG Leo Lowin LB 66 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Marquel Broughton DB 59 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Kwabena Bonsu DL 33 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Andre Carter II LB 24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Black Knights' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Black Knights will be facing the 93rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Army is playing the second-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, Army's schedule will include six games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Army 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UL Monroe September 2 - - 2 Delaware State September 9 - - 3 @ UTSA September 15 - - 4 @ Syracuse September 23 - - 6 Boston College October 7 - - 7 Troy October 14 - - 8 @ LSU October 21 - - 9 UMass October 28 - - 10 @ Air Force November 4 - - 11 Holy Cross November 11 - - 12 Coastal Carolina November 18 - - 15 @ Navy December 9 - -

