Army 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Army Black Knights' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, six, is pretty low.
Army Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Black Knights' 2022 Performance
- Army averaged 365.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 87th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 46th, giving up 359.0 yards per contest.
- While Army ranked second-worst in FBS in passing offense with 77.0 passing yards per game last season, it was a different situation defensively, as it ranked third-best (160.0 passing yards per game allowed).
- Last season Army won only one game away from home and had a 4-2 record at home.
- When underdogs the Knights had only one win (1-5). As favorites they went 5-1.
Army's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tyhier Tyler
|QB
|317 YDS (42.9%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
662 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 55.2 RUSH YPG
|Jemel Jones
|QB
|238 YDS (34.3%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
326 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG
|Jakobi Buchanan
|RB
|332 YDS / 6 TD / 27.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Ay'Juan Marshall
|RB
|259 YDS / 1 TD / 21.6 YPG / 10.4 YPC
6 REC / 208 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
|Leo Lowin
|LB
|66 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Marquel Broughton
|DB
|59 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Kwabena Bonsu
|DL
|33 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Andre Carter II
|LB
|24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Black Knights' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Black Knights will be facing the 93rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Army is playing the second-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year).
- In 2023, Army's schedule will include six games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Army 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ UL Monroe
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Delaware State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ UTSA
|September 15
|-
|-
|4
|@ Syracuse
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Boston College
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Troy
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ LSU
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|UMass
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Air Force
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Holy Cross
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Coastal Carolina
|November 18
|-
|-
|15
|@ Navy
|December 9
|-
|-
