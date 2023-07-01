The Buffalo Bulls are +900 to win the MAC in 2023, as they sport the fifth-ranked odds in the conference. We have more info on futures odds, along with the important stats you need to know, in the piece below.

Buffalo Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)

+900 (Bet $10 to win $90) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Buffalo 2023 Schedule

Buffalo is playing the 88th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Bulls will challenge teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against teams that ended with nine or more victories and squads that picked up fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Wisconsin September 2 1 - Fordham September 9 2 - Liberty September 16 3 - @ Louisiana September 23 4 - @ Akron September 30 5 - Central Michigan October 7 6 - Bowling Green October 14 7 - @ Kent State October 21 8 - @ Toledo October 31 10 - Ohio November 7 11 - @ Miami (OH) November 15 12 - Eastern Michigan November 21 13 -

