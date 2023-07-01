The 2023 season kicks off for Cam Lewis when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets square off at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Cam Lewis Injury Status

Lewis is currently not on the injury report.

Cam Lewis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Bills Players

Cam Lewis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

