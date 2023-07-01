At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Colombia is +1100 to finish first in Group H. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Colombia is +15000.

Colombia: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +15000 19 3 Odds to Win Group H +1100 17 2

Colombia: Last World Cup Performance

Colombia was not among the 24 teams at the previous World Cup in 2019.

Colombia: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff South Korea July 24 10:00 PM ET - - Germany July 30 5:30 AM ET - - Morocco August 3 6:00 AM ET - -

Colombia Roster

Name Age Number Club Manuela Vanegas 22 2 - Daniela Arias 28 3 - Daniela Caracas 26 22 - Jorelyn Carabali 26 19 - Maria Fernanda Viafara 16 14 - Lorena Bedoya 25 5 - Ana Maria Guzman 18 15 - Caroline Arias 32 17 - Catalina Perez 28 1 - Sandra Sepulveda 35 12 - Luisa Fernanda Agudelo 16 13 - Mayra Ramirez 24 9 - Monica Ramos Santana 24 20 - Maria Morales 27 26 - Diana Ospina 34 4 - Cami Reyes Calderon 21 8 - Liced Serna 21 21 - Ivonne Chacon 25 24 - Gabriela Uruena 20 29 - Daniela Montoya 32 6 - Lady Andrade 31 16 - Marcela Restrepo 27 7 - Catalina Usme 33 11 - Leicy Santos 27 10 - Linda Caicedo 18 18 -

