Damien Harris: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Damien Harris is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Damien Harris Injury Status
Harris is currently not on the injury report.
Damien Harris 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|106 CAR, 462 YDS (4.4 YPC), 3 TD
|23 TAR, 17 REC, 97 YDS, 0 TD
Damien Harris Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|73.90
|179
|45
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|98.78
|157
|44
|2023 ADP
|-
|118
|42
Damien Harris 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|9
|48
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|15
|71
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|11
|41
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|18
|86
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|3
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|11
|37
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|8
|65
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|9
|31
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|13
|48
|0
|1
|4
|0
