Damien Harris is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Damien Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not on the injury report.

Damien Harris 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 106 CAR, 462 YDS (4.4 YPC), 3 TD 23 TAR, 17 REC, 97 YDS, 0 TD

Damien Harris Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.90 179 45 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 98.78 157 44 2023 ADP - 118 42

Damien Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 9 48 0 2 10 0 Week 2 @Steelers 15 71 1 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 11 41 1 2 5 0 Week 4 @Packers 18 86 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Lions 4 11 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Bears 3 8 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Jets 11 37 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Jets 8 65 0 2 28 0 Week 12 @Vikings 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 9 31 0 3 18 0 Week 18 @Bills 13 48 0 1 4 0

